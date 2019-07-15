Comparing of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

We are comparing Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 80 15.71 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Zendesk Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Zendesk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Zendesk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.67 average price target and a -9.22% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 0.08% respectively. 22.97% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.