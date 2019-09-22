Comparing of Pensare Acquisition Corp. (WRLS) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Intellicheck Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Intellicheck Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pensare Acquisition Corp. and Intellicheck Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.49% and 27.2%. About 12.3% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intellicheck Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.