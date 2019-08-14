Comparing of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Both PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.25 N/A 2.32 9.51 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 23 9.56 N/A 1.30 17.91

Demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80 Starwood Property Trust Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$22.2 is PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.19%. On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 4.30% and its average target price is $24.5. Based on the results given earlier, Starwood Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Starwood Property Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 66.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Starwood Property Trust Inc. 1% 2.52% 0.91% 6.76% 2.33% 17.86%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Starwood Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.