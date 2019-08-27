Comparing of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

As REIT – Diversified businesses, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.81 N/A 2.32 9.51 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.88 N/A 1.33 9.19

Table 1 demonstrates PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.6 shows that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 2 2.67 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s upside potential is 0.59% at a $22.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 11.11%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares and 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares. About 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats on 7 of the 11 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.