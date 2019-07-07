Comparing of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) and Its Competitors

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has 29.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.61% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.5% of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.79% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 1.60% Industry Average 23.46% 12.41% 3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services Inc. N/A 22 9.13 Industry Average 132.40M 564.44M 14.91

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.56 1.33 2.34

The potential upside of the peers is 42.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennyMac Financial Services Inc. -0.74% 0.89% 2.8% 10.01% 12.51% 7.01% Industry Average 2.78% 2.46% 7.37% 16.39% 14.57% 24.42%

For the past year PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.41. Competitively, PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.94 which is 5.72% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors PennyMac Financial Services Inc.