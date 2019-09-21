Comparing of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Both Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 21 1.25 N/A -2.14 0.00 PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.62 N/A 0.14 106.52

Demonstrates Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and PDL Community Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% 1.4% 0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares and 19.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% PDL Community Bancorp 0.28% 1.2% -0.62% 10.79% -4.26% 12.87%

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.