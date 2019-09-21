Comparing of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI-PC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Both Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|21
|1.25
|N/A
|-2.14
|0.00
|PDL Community Bancorp
|14
|6.62
|N/A
|0.14
|106.52
Demonstrates Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and PDL Community Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI.PC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.00%
|1.4%
|0.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares and 19.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|PDL Community Bancorp
|0.28%
|1.2%
|-0.62%
|10.79%
|-4.26%
|12.87%
Summary
PDL Community Bancorp beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.
