Comparing of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 43 3.66 N/A 3.45 13.13 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.33 N/A 0.80 4.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.62. OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.2% of Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats OptimumBank Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.