Comparing of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 6 4.49 N/A 0.45 14.66 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 0.00 16.49M 0.73 11.23

Table 1 demonstrates PennantPark Investment Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pzena Investment Management Inc has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. PennantPark Investment Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 191,521,486.64% 48.7% 8.6%

Analyst Ratings

PennantPark Investment Corporation and Pzena Investment Management Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation has a 31.80% upside potential and an average price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares and 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Pzena Investment Management Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats on 8 of the 12 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.