Comparing of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

This is a contrast between PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.80 N/A 0.45 14.66 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.18 N/A 1.15 15.79

In table 1 we can see PennantPark Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. PennantPark Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PennantPark Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PennantPark Investment Corporation and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 26.18%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.25% are PennantPark Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year PennantPark Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.