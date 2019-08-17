Comparing of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 41 1.01 N/A 11.42 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 133 1.82 N/A 2.53 47.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Penn Virginia Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Penn Virginia Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Penn Virginia Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Penn Virginia Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Penn Virginia Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation’s upside potential is 133.33% at a $70 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Penn Virginia Corporation and PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 2.6% respectively. 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% are PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation -1.11% -11.15% -14.9% 53.35% 168.53% 72.51%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend while PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Penn Virginia Corporation.

PrimeEnergy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,200 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells located in Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 6,540 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.