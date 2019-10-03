Comparing of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 31 0.36 10.96M 11.42 3.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.56 63.90M 0.24 28.34

Table 1 demonstrates Penn Virginia Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Comstock Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Penn Virginia Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Comstock Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 35,492,227.98% 52.8% 17.6% Comstock Resources Inc. 875,342,465.75% 8.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Penn Virginia Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Comstock Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Comstock Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Comstock Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation has a consensus target price of $70, and a 171.32% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Penn Virginia Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 0.3% are Comstock Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation has -36.66% weaker performance while Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats Penn Virginia Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.