Comparing of Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (:)

We are contrasting Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (:) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 36 1.02 N/A 11.42 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.13 13.30

Table 1 highlights Penn Virginia Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Penn Virginia Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Black Stone Minerals L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0.00% 29% 14%

Liquidity

Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Black Stone Minerals L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Penn Virginia Corporation and Black Stone Minerals L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 125.81% for Penn Virginia Corporation with average price target of $70.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares and 29.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. About 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals L.P. has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -1.9% -2.34% -16.57% -11.03% -12.99% -3.1%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than Penn Virginia Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Black Stone Minerals L.P.