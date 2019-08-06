Comparing of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

We are comparing Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) and Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 1.83 19.80 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 9 1.43 N/A 0.46 12.85

Table 1 demonstrates Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Centennial Resource Development Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Pembina Pipeline Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Pembina Pipeline Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Centennial Resource Development Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Centennial Resource Development Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Centennial Resource Development Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Centennial Resource Development Inc. is $10, which is potential 111.42% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pembina Pipeline Corporation -3.59% -2.63% 2.28% 2.46% 2.54% 22.31% Centennial Resource Development Inc. -4.34% -21.5% -40.14% -55.79% -67.04% -46.01%

For the past year Pembina Pipeline Corporation has 22.31% stronger performance while Centennial Resource Development Inc. has -46.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pembina Pipeline Corporation beats Centennial Resource Development Inc.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, and Midstream. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon products and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. It also transports ethane from gas plants in North Dakota and Saskatchewan to Empress, Alberta. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; and the Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 975 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services primarily on a fee-for-service basis under long-term contracts. The Midstream segment offers midstream products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated natural gas reserves located in Reeves, Ward, and Pecos counties, West Texas. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.