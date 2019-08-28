Comparing of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation 26 0.35 N/A 4.66 4.52 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.71 N/A 0.26 41.85

In table 1 we can see Peabody Energy Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Peabody Energy Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation is currently more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Peabody Energy Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Peabody Energy Corporation’s upside potential is 83.91% at a $32 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Pretium Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 63.93%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Peabody Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Pretium Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Peabody Energy Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.39% and 71.24%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 6.93% are Pretium Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Pretium Resources Inc.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.