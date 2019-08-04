Comparing of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Its Rivals

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Peabody Energy Corporation has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Peabody Energy Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.80% 7.50% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Peabody Energy Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation N/A 28 4.52 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Peabody Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

With average price target of $37.25, Peabody Energy Corporation has a potential upside of 102.23%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.45%. Based on the data given earlier, Peabody Energy Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peabody Energy Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation has -26.47% weaker performance while Peabody Energy Corporation’s competitors have 25.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Peabody Energy Corporation are 1.8 and 1.5. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Peabody Energy Corporation’s competitors beat Peabody Energy Corporation.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.