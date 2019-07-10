Comparing of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.39% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.86% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Peabody Energy Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 13.11% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Peabody Energy Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.80% 7.50% Industry Average 26.86% 20.66% 10.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Peabody Energy Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy Corporation N/A 29 6.10 Industry Average 356.56M 1.33B 21.30

Peabody Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Peabody Energy Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 1.62 1.93 2.45

Peabody Energy Corporation currently has an average price target of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.19%. The potential upside of the peers is 59.14%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Peabody Energy Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Peabody Energy Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peabody Energy Corporation 0.46% 1.36% -2.75% -14.15% -24.26% -0.8% Industry Average 3.31% 15.82% 19.85% 25.84% 24.03% 31.25%

For the past year Peabody Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Peabody Energy Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Peabody Energy Corporation are 1.8 and 1.5. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation’s competitors have 2.42 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Peabody Energy Corporation’s peers beat Peabody Energy Corporation.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.