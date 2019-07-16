Comparing of pdvWireless Inc. (PDVW) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

We will be contrasting the differences between pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.10 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of pdvWireless Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Risk & Volatility

pdvWireless Inc.’s 0.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Ideanomics Inc. has beta of 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

pdvWireless Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 and a Quick Ratio of 10.7. Competitively, Ideanomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. pdvWireless Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ideanomics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of pdvWireless Inc. shares and 1.7% of Ideanomics Inc. shares. pdvWireless Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year pdvWireless Inc. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Ideanomics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors pdvWireless Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.