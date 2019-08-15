Comparing of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|14.51
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 199.68%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.3% and 53.1% respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.