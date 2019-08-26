Comparing of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Sesen Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Sesen Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 31.6%. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.