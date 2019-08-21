Comparing of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Both PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 52.63 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Epizyme Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 and has 12.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Epizyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Epizyme Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.17 average price target and a 48.53% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Epizyme Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.