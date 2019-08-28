Comparing of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 2.8%. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.
Summary
BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
