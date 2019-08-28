Comparing of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PDS Biotechnology Corporation and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.3% and 2.8%. Insiders owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.