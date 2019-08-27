Comparing of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Affimed N.V. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PDS Biotechnology Corporation and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Affimed N.V. is $8, which is potential 194.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, 8.15% are Affimed N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.