Comparing of PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)

Both PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.57 N/A 0.14 106.52 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 20 0.86 N/A 26.44 0.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PDL Community Bancorp and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PDL Community Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PDL Community Bancorp has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Brookfield Property REIT Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% 1.4% 0.2% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 166% 20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDL Community Bancorp and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.2% and 75.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of PDL Community Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL Community Bancorp 0.28% 1.2% -0.62% 10.79% -4.26% 12.87% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 1.31% 2.88% -7.47% 6.98% 0% 19.94%

For the past year PDL Community Bancorp has weaker performance than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brookfield Property REIT Inc. beats PDL Community Bancorp.