Comparing of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

As Biotechnology companies, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.80 N/A -0.42 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. XBiotech Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.7. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PDL BioPharma Inc. and XBiotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, XBiotech Inc.’s potential upside is 55.69% and its consensus price target is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.9% of XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while XBiotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats XBiotech Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.