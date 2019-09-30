Comparing of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A -0.05 144.79M -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,326,927,120.57% -8.9% -6.7% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 64,094,732,182.38% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 9.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.