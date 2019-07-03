Comparing of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PDL BioPharma Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have PDL BioPharma Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.30% -6.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PDL BioPharma Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for PDL BioPharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PDL BioPharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 9.9 and 9.5. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

PDL BioPharma Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PDL BioPharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.