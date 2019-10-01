Comparing of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates PDL BioPharma Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,326,927,120.57% -8.9% -6.7% Homology Medicines Inc. 108,258,811.15% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 65.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 81.8%. About 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Homology Medicines Inc.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.