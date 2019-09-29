Comparing of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Both PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 2 1.45 102.89M -0.42 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 4,309,167,818.40% -8.9% -6.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 224,050,860.06% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PDL BioPharma Inc. are 11 and 10.7 respectively. Its competitor Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is 6.5. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Gamida Cell Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 279.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDL BioPharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 13.1%. PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. was less bearish than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.