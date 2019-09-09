Comparing of PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

As Biotechnology companies, PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.42 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 5.99 N/A -0.60 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PDL BioPharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDL BioPharma Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.7 shows that PDL BioPharma Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ChromaDex Corporation has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while ChromaDex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.