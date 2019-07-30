Comparing of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.42 N/A -1.63 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.44 N/A 2.88 7.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PDC Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has PDC Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

PDC Energy Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s average target price is $49.43, while its potential upside is 73.80%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 28.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PDC Energy Inc. looks more robust than Oasis Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats PDC Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.