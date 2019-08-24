Comparing of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Both PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.26 N/A -1.63 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 1.90 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 1.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 96.04% for PDC Energy Inc. with average price target of $49.5. Competitively the average price target of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is $9.83, which is potential 67.18% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PDC Energy Inc. looks more robust than Kosmos Energy Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. and Kosmos Energy Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 93.6%. Insiders owned 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance while Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd. beats PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.