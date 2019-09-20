Comparing of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Its Competitors

We are comparing PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PDC Energy Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has PDC Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.40% -2.30% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PDC Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. N/A 35 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PDC Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

With consensus price target of $49.25, PDC Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 56.20%. As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 106.63%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that PDC Energy Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PDC Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. had bearish trend while PDC Energy Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. PDC Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PDC Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.