Comparing of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 36 1.51 N/A -1.63 0.00 EQT Corporation 17 0.56 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights PDC Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PDC Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Volatility and Risk

PDC Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, EQT Corporation’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

PDC Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EQT Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. EQT Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDC Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

PDC Energy Inc. has an average target price of $48.44, and a 52.09% upside potential. Competitively EQT Corporation has an average target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 62.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that EQT Corporation seems more appealing than PDC Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PDC Energy Inc. and EQT Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.6%. Insiders owned 1% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of EQT Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. was less bearish than EQT Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors PDC Energy Inc. beats EQT Corporation.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.