Comparing of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy Inc. 37 1.65 N/A -1.63 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.57 N/A 8.15 3.02

In table 1 we can see PDC Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PDC Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that PDC Energy Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PDC Energy Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PDC Energy Inc. and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PDC Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 49.61% and an $49.43 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, which is potential 61.22% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% are PDC Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PDC Energy Inc. 2.33% -13.16% 6.96% -15.94% -36.82% 27.08% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. was more bullish than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors PDC Energy Inc.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.