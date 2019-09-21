Comparing of PCM Inc. (PCMI) and Its Peers

We are contrasting PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PCM Inc. has 63.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PCM Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has PCM Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.50% 3.30% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PCM Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. N/A 32 17.70 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

PCM Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PCM Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PCM Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.93 2.50

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 70.35%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PCM Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year PCM Inc. has stronger performance than PCM Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, PCM Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCM Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCM Inc.

Volatility and Risk

PCM Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.34. Competitively, PCM Inc.’s rivals are 33.39% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

PCM Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PCM Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors PCM Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.