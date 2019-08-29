Comparing of PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) and Its Peers

We are comparing PC Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Computers Wholesale companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PC Connection Inc. has 42.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 42.05% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.6% of PC Connection Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.60% of all Computers Wholesale companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PC Connection Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection Inc. 0.00% 12.60% 8.30% Industry Average 2.06% 11.20% 4.80%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares PC Connection Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection Inc. N/A 36 13.26 Industry Average 136.51M 6.64B 11.18

PC Connection Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio PC Connection Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PC Connection Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

The competitors have a potential upside of 111.59%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PC Connection Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PC Connection Inc. -4.16% -6.86% -10.7% 2.38% -2.34% 10.02% Industry Average 0.27% 0.00% 0.00% 5.35% 23.60% 15.56%

For the past year PC Connection Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

PC Connection Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, PC Connection Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. PC Connection Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PC Connection Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

PC Connection Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, PC Connection Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.90 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PC Connection Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors PC Connection Inc.’s peers beat PC Connection Inc.

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: SMB, Large Account, and Public Sector. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. It markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. The company also publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.