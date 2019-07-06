Comparing of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) and Its Competitors

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PBF Energy Inc. has 97.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand PBF Energy Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.81% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 3.70% Industry Average 4.22% 17.13% 7.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy Inc. N/A 32 10.97 Industry Average 436.92M 10.36B 15.93

PBF Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio PBF Energy Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 2.09 3.00 2.49

With consensus price target of $35.8, PBF Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 22.06%. As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 54.47%. Based on the data shown earlier, PBF Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Energy Inc. -1.72% -6.24% -16.34% -25.34% -28.13% -7.56% Industry Average 3.48% 7.74% 14.25% 12.85% 18.92% 34.95%

For the past year PBF Energy Inc. had bearish trend while PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PBF Energy Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals have 1.41 and 0.91 for Current and Quick Ratio. PBF Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PBF Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

PBF Energy Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals are 31.48% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors PBF Energy Inc.’s competitors beat PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.