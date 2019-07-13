Comparing of PaySign Inc. (PAYS) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign Inc. 8 29.22 N/A 0.05 153.73 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PaySign Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PaySign Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign Inc. 0.00% 34.2% 8.8% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -7.5%

Risk & Volatility

PaySign Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.78. Competitively, InnerWorkings Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PaySign Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival InnerWorkings Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. PaySign Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InnerWorkings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PaySign Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 80.6% respectively. PaySign Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PaySign Inc. 4.81% 3.98% 5.66% 103.11% 440.69% 122.73% InnerWorkings Inc. 13.82% 16.57% -21.5% -8.73% -56.17% 3.48%

For the past year PaySign Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than InnerWorkings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PaySign Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.