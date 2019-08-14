Comparing of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and Its Rivals

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.20% 5.50% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. N/A 107 52.70 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

PayPal Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for PayPal Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 3.67 2.67

PayPal Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $115.1, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 93.09%. Given PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PayPal Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PayPal Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than PayPal Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

PayPal Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

PayPal Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat PayPal Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.