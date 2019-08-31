Comparing of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

As Credit Services businesses, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal Holdings Inc. 108 7.73 N/A 2.10 52.70 Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.52 N/A -1.80 0.00

Demonstrates PayPal Holdings Inc. and Barings BDC Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PayPal Holdings Inc. and Barings BDC Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5.5% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9%

Volatility and Risk

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barings BDC Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PayPal Holdings Inc. and Barings BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.21% for PayPal Holdings Inc. with average target price of $118. On the other hand, Barings BDC Inc.’s potential upside is 10.00% and its average target price is $11. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Barings BDC Inc. seems more appealing than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PayPal Holdings Inc. and Barings BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 44.6%. 0.1% are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 27.1% are Barings BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PayPal Holdings Inc. -8.99% -4.03% -0.49% 19.45% 34% 31.29% Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54%

For the past year PayPal Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Barings BDC Inc.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Barings BDC Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.