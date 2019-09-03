Comparing of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

As Application Software companies, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.03 N/A 0.76 134.86 PROS Holdings Inc. 56 12.64 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Paylocity Holding Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor PROS Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Paylocity Holding Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 7.94% and an $115 average target price. On the other hand, PROS Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -0.96% and its average target price is $69. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than PROS Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 97.14%. About 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.