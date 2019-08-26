Comparing of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.34 N/A 0.76 134.86 LogMeIn Inc. 78 2.75 N/A 0.62 122.33

Demonstrates Paylocity Holding Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. LogMeIn Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Paylocity Holding Corporation and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity Holding Corporation has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paylocity Holding Corporation. Its rival LogMeIn Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paylocity Holding Corporation and LogMeIn Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 5.82%. Competitively the consensus target price of LogMeIn Inc. is $79.67, which is potential 15.28% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders are 32.7%. Comparatively, LogMeIn Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats LogMeIn Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.