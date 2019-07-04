Comparing of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity Holding Corporation 84 12.48 N/A 0.76 127.71 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.09 N/A 0.18 58.74

Demonstrates Paylocity Holding Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Paylocity Holding Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Paylocity Holding Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Paylocity Holding Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

$105.33 is Paylocity Holding Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 4.30%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.6 average price target and a 0.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paylocity Holding Corporation looks more robust than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paylocity Holding Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.9% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 33% of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Paylocity Holding Corporation was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.