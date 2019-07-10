Comparing of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 183 22.92 N/A 2.45 83.39 Workiva Inc. 49 10.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paycom Software Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that Paycom Software Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Workiva Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Paycom Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Workiva Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software Inc. and Workiva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Paycom Software Inc. has a -19.47% downside potential and a consensus target price of $193.2. Workiva Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44.33 average target price and a -26.76% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Paycom Software Inc. appears more favorable than Workiva Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Paycom Software Inc. and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 64.9% respectively. Insiders held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. -0.18% 7.48% 18.1% 60.98% 100.36% 66.92% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Paycom Software Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Workiva Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.