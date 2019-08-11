Comparing of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

This is a contrast between Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 201 21.53 N/A 2.45 98.23 Intuit Inc. 254 10.87 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paycom Software Inc. and Intuit Inc. Intuit Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Paycom Software Inc. is presently more expensive than Intuit Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Paycom Software Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that Paycom Software Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intuit Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paycom Software Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

Paycom Software Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.26% and an $201.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Intuit Inc. is $255.18, which is potential -7.73% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Intuit Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Paycom Software Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 91.2%. Insiders owned 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. was more bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Intuit Inc. beats Paycom Software Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.