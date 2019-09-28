Comparing of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software Inc. 232 2.37 48.52M 2.45 98.23 Eventbrite Inc. 18 -0.49 44.78M -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Paycom Software Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Paycom Software Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software Inc. 20,874,204.10% 0% 0% Eventbrite Inc. 247,130,242.83% -30% -10%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Paycom Software Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Paycom Software Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paycom Software Inc. has an average price target of $209, and a 1.26% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares and 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Eventbrite Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Paycom Software Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Eventbrite Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.