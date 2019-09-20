Comparing of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAVmed Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Ra Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Ra Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PAVmed Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ra Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average price target and a -2.60% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares and 22.6% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. had bullish trend while Ra Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ra Medical Systems Inc. beats PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.