Comparing of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) and Its Peers

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.07% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.71% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.80% -5.70% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.45 2.45

With average price target of $12.5, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a potential upside of 29.27%. The potential upside of the competitors is 37.94%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.43 and its 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s peers are 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.