Comparing of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Since Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. 23 5.43 N/A -0.22 0.00 Sempra Energy 134 3.24 N/A 3.75 36.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Pattern Energy Group Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Sempra Energy’s 53.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pattern Energy Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Sempra Energy’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.4. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Sempra Energy 0 2 2 2.50

Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $24.83, while its potential downside is -9.35%. Meanwhile, Sempra Energy’s consensus price target is $146.25, while its potential upside is 2.83%. The data provided earlier shows that Sempra Energy appears more favorable than Pattern Energy Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pattern Energy Group Inc. and Sempra Energy has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 99.42%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Sempra Energy’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% Sempra Energy -3.1% -0.9% 7.31% 17.87% 18.3% 25.18%

For the past year Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sempra Energy.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Pattern Energy Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.