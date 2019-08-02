Comparing of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI) and Its Competitors

As Diversified Utilities company, Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pattern Energy Group Inc. has 87.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.3% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.57% of all Diversified Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pattern Energy Group Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pattern Energy Group Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.60 1.67 2.00 2.49

$28 is the consensus price target of Pattern Energy Group Inc., with a potential upside of 21.37%. As a group, Diversified Utilities companies have a potential upside of 11.28%. Based on the results given earlier, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pattern Energy Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pattern Energy Group Inc. -2.34% -0.43% -0.22% 9.5% 22.82% 23.15% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pattern Energy Group Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.00 and 0.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Pattern Energy Group Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s rivals are 40.05% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Pattern Energy Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.